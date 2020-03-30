Oklahomans for Equality on Monday announced the cancellation of Tulsa Pride 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
"Our hearts are broken by this decision, because this celebratory experience brings our entire community together; however, this decision was made to honor our community’s best interests," Board President Chris Brecht-Smith wrote in the announcement.
The celebration, touted as the longest running gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender pride festival in Oklahoma, was scheduled June 5 through 7.
"PRIDE has been a celebration of our community, for decades, about the struggles and survival, trial and triumphs, that our community, our family, has faced," Brecht-Smith continued. "Every year Oklahomans for Equality looks forward to seeing each and every one of you celebrate these milestones with us, and this year, our 40th anniversary, was no exception. Sadly, though, with the health of our city, state, country and world at risk, we have to make heartbreaking decisions right now."
The cancellation of the festival also includes the cancellation of the Rainbow Run, MOREColor Art Show and the PRIDE Picnic, according to the announcement.
Brecht-Smith acknowledged the vendors and sponsors who committed to support the annual festival and said organizers would reach out to them directly to ensure the partnerships continue.
"With or without our annual PRIDE celebration, our triumphs and successes will continue," Brecht-Smith said. "We continue to be PROUD of our community, we continue to be PROUD of our accomplishments and we continue to be PROUD of you. We hope you are safe during this time."