Results of subsurface scanning in search of unmarked burials from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will be reported to the public at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Carver Middle School’s Tyrone Wilkerson Auditorium, 624 E. Oklahoma Place.
Scientists will present their findings to a public oversight committee, who will then contemplate further steps in the search. The meeting is open to the public.
Initiated by Mayor G.T. Bynum, the investigation centers on nearly century-old rumors that bodies from the 1921 event were disposed of secretly. The official death count, based on death certificates and National Guard reports, is 37, but authorities said at the time they could not confirm that all deaths were accounted for.
In October, scientists with Oklahoma Archeological Survey and the Medical Examiner’s Office conducted tests at Newblock Park and Oaklawn Cemetery. It is the results of these tests that will be discussed Monday.
After hearing the scientific report, the oversight committee will discuss future steps, which could include further tests at the same or other locations or excavation.
Newblock Park and Oaklawn Cemetery were chosen as initial test sites because of historical evidence and their accessibility as public property.
At Oaklawn, investigators tried to determine the location of at least 18 bodies records and news reports say were buried soon after the massacre. Only two markers associated with those bodies have been located, and it’s unclear whether they are matched to the burial sites of the two men in question.
Investigators would like to determine how the men were buried and perhaps identify remains through DNA testing.
Newblock Park was a city dump in 1921, and some historians believe it may have been used as collection point or to dispose of remains. Its proximity to the Arkansas River ties into reports that some bodies were sent floating southward.
Investigators also hope to test areas of Rolling Hills Cemetery in south Tulsa, which in 1921 was called Booker T. Washington Cemetery. The city is negotiating with the cemetery’s private owner for permission to look for remains there.
According to some accounts, African Americans may have brought family, friends and neighbors to the site for quick burial immediately after the massacre.
The next meeting of the committee is scheduled for Feb. 3.
Randy Krehbiel
918-581-8365