The committee overseeing the search for unknown burial sites from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Vernon AME Church, 311 N. Greenwood Ave.
The meeting Thursday will continue discussion from the last meeting, which focused on identifying key decision points during the physical investigation process to establish ground rules moving forward. There will also be updates on the historical context and physical investigation aspects of the process.
The meeting will be streamed live on the city of Tulsa’s Facebook page, City of Tulsa Gov.