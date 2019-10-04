The Gilcrease Museum will host a public forum that will delve into the trauma related to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
Dr. Alicia Odewale, a University of Tulsa Department of Anthropology faculty member, will lead a discussion on Saturday featuring a research project called "Mapping Historical Trauma in Tulsa, 1921-2020" at the Great Hall inside the Helmerich Center for American Research, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Rd.
The forum will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Described as an archaeological project, it will feature "new resources in digital mapping, museum exhibit development and new excavations in the Greenwood District that will explore the underground story of Black Wall Street 100 years in the making," according to a news release.
The event will also allow the public to provide feedback to leaders associated with projects sponsored by the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, the release said.