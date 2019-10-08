Scientists were forced to begin again from literally square one Tuesday after concluding electronic interference from reporters, photographers and onlookers corrupted Monday's subsurface scanning data from Oaklawn Cemetery.
The team is surveying a rectangular section on the cemetery's western edge for signs of unmarked burial sites from Tulsa's 1921 race massacre.
The Oklahoma Archeological Survey team had asked that cell phones be turned off and motor vehicles and electronic devices, including cameras, be kept away from the area, but the warnings were mostly ignored on Monday.
On Tuesday morning, yellow tape marked off a large section of the cemetery and a guard and a city employee met visitors at the gate.
The city issued a notice that cell phones and cameras are to be turned off if within 300 feet of the scanning equipment, and photography can be used only at a distance.
The notice also warns against loud noise, including talking.
The team plans to scan at least two other sites at Oaklawn over the next three days. Scanning in and around Newblock Park, 1414 W. Charles Page Boulevard, and at Rolling Oaks Cemetery, 4300 E. 91st St., is also planned.