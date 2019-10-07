The Oklahoma Archeological Survey began subsurface scanning operations at Oaklawn Cemetery Monday afternoon in hopes of finding information about unknown burial sites from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre.
Researchers have identified three areas in the southwest quadrant of Oaklawn for the subsurface scanning. The work is expected to take Monday afternoon and all of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to complete.
Archeological Survey scientists plan to use three different types of subsurface mapping technology in their search for burial sites. At least 18 black victims of the May 31-June 1 racial violence are believed buried in Oaklawn, although their exact locations are unknown.
Researchers are also investigating reports of unreported deaths and the disposal of bodies in mass graves or by other means.
Areas in and near Newblock Park, 1414 W. Charles Page Drive, and at the former Booker T. Washington park, now known as Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens, 4300 E. 91st Street, are also slated for scanning in the weeks ahead.
The search is being conducted under the auspices of Mayor G.T. Bynum’s office.