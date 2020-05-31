Tulsa's leaders were slow to realize the seriousness of the situation and slower still to ask for help.
The city and county initially rebuffed inquiries from local National Guard officers, who advised leaders that activating troops required a signed request from the sheriff, the mayor and a county judge. Adjutant Charles Barrett ordered Tulsa's three local companies — only one of which was a combat unit — to make themselves available to local authorities as soon as the shooting started, even though no formal request had been made.
Not until 1:46 a.m. on June 1 did Gov. J.B.A. Robertson receive the telegram asking for assistance. McCullough, the last to sign, had been holed up in the jail with Rowland, threatening to shoot anyone who tried to ascend the stairs to the top floor of the courthouse.
Two rifle companies and a machine gun company were dispatched by train from Oklahoma City, but they would not arrive until the worst of the massacre was over.