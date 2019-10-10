Tulsa ranks in the top third of the nation’s most senior-friendly cities, according to a report released this week.
The city comes in 91st out of more than 300 cities considered for Caring.com’s 2019 Senior Living Report, making it second in Oklahoma, behind Oklahoma City, which was 84th. The inaugural report chronicles the best and worst places in the U.S. for senior adults to live.
“With an average of 227 days of sunshine per year and a very low cost of living, Tulsa is a fine place for seniors to retire,” the report states.
The nation’s 10 most senior-friendly cities, according to the report, are San Francisco; Fredericksburg, Virginia; Boston; Portland, Maine; Madison, Wisconsin; Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Washington, D.C.; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Boulder, Colorado; and St. Paul, Minnesota.
Rio Rancho, New Mexico, ranked as the worst, followed by Cape Coral, Florida; Hemet, California; Stockton, California; Spring, Texas; Port St. Lucie, Florida; Port Charlotte, Florida; Bowie, Maryland; Bakersfield, California; and Riverside, California.
To come up with the rankings, Caring.com, a senior care referral service, graded 302 cities on health care, housing options, community engagement, transportation, quality of life and workforce development.
In Tulsa, both the average monthly costs of assisted living, $3,544, and independent living, $2,240, were below the national average, the report said.
The report also notes that Tulsa seniors benefit from reduced-fare and free bus rides from Tulsa Transit; discounted and free admission at certain museums and events; and regular senior activities at LIFE Senior Services.
Counting against Tulsa as a good place for seniors, the report said, are its crime rate, traffic congestion and fatal crash rate, all of which are above the national average.
Caring.com researched 70 factors that were key markers for livability and quality of life.
LIFE Senior Services President Eileen Bradshaw said Tulsa’s grade in the new report comes as no surprise.
“Tulsa is a wonderful city for retirees,” she said. “We have a vibrant arts community, meaningful volunteer opportunities, great health care options and beautiful public spaces.”
Also, Bradshaw added, the city offers 270 “senior specific” housing choices, along with abundant community-based services for seniors and family caregivers.
Jason Persinger, Caring’s chief digital officer, said, “This comprehensive study is designed to help families and seniors understand and discuss the landscape for senior living in specific states, while also supporting our nation’s communities in better serving the growing population of seniors.”
Almost 20 million Americans will be age 80 or older by 2030, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Read more from the report at: caring.com/senior-living/oklahoma/tulsa.
