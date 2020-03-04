OKLAHOMA CITY — About 150 business and community leaders from the Tulsa area were in Oklahoma City on Wednesday to push the state Legislature for Medicaid expansion, more nonstop flights to Tulsa and diversification of municipal funding.
“This is sort of the signature event around advocating for our state One Voice legislative agenda,” said Mike Neal, Tulsa Regional Chamber president and CEO. “That One Voice legislative agenda has 15 state priorities and 15 federal priorities.”
A longtime goal has been to increase nonstop destinations for flights at Tulsa International Airport, said Justin McLaughlin, Tulsa Regional Chamber executive vice president and COO.
“We have been told for many years existing companies need nonstop destinations to be successful,” McLaughlin said. “It helps connect to headquarters and customers. That has been a huge effort for us for a long time.”
In addition, the availability of nonstop flights is important to companies in determining where they will locate, he said.
The Senate on Wednesday passed Senate Bill 1826, by Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City.
“The purpose of the bill really is to try to build economic development in the state of Oklahoma,” Rosino said.
Tulsa and the Oklahoma Department of Commerce asked for the bill, he said.
“Basically, what it would provide is direct flights to cities or locations that we would do business with to make it easier and to help develop economic development,” Rosino said.
The bill still has to undergo a lot of work, he said.
The money component would be through grants funded by private entities, Rosino said.
Rosino said he doesn’t want to use state appropriations to make it happen.
“We have so many companies that want to come here,” he said. “One of the issues Oklahoma is having is that we don’t have any direct flights. We hear it all the time.”
Medicaid expansion is also on the agenda.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has proposed using block grants to expand Medicaid with work requirements and premiums.
Meanwhile, supporters of State Question 802, straight Medicaid expansion, are waiting for Stitt to put it on the ballot.
“The agenda did not necessarily define the path to get there, but it defined the outcome,” said Elizabeth Osburn, Tulsa Regional chamber senior vice president for government affairs. “We left too much federal money on the table at the expanse of Oklahomans.”
Supporters also hope to encourage the diversification of municipal funding, Osburn said.
“We are the only state in the nation that restricts cities to using sales tax as the main source of funding,” she said.
Last month, the Oklahoma House passed House Bill 1992, by Rep. Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs, that allow the creation of special taxing districts authorized to assess up to 5 mills in property taxes for police, fire and emergency services.
Creation of the districts and assessment of the additional tax would require a vote of the people and a 60% majority.
The group met at Phillips Pavilion at the Governor’s Mansion to hear from Stitt, cabinet secretaries and others before coming to the Capitol.
All shared a common theme of optimism and excitement around the state becoming a top 10 state, said Roger Ramseyer, Tulsa Regional Chamber chairman of the board of directors.