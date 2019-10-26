On a morning when many brought rain jackets they didn't need, spectators, supporters and anybody with a seat took up a spot to watch the 2019 Tulsa Federal Credit Union Tulsa Run on Saturday morning.
Although two days of steady rain made for wet streets and a cold wind, those like Jared Rogers wouldn't have missed it for the world. With his newly adopted 5-month-old son, Ames, in a carrier on his chest, Rogers watched as two cousins, his wife and mother-in-law made the turn at 11th Street and Rockford Avenue.
On this stretch under the Meadowgold sign, Rogers said it's hardly his first cold October morning cheering on family members, but it's also a great way to see the changes of Tulsa.
"I've seen it throughout the years," Rogers said. "I will say though, 11th Street has really picked up. It's been nice to see all the new storefronts, the economic development."
From the starting gun on 3rd Street to the rather exhausted party at the Boston Avenue finish line, the crowds cheered runners down the streets.
Along Rockford Avenue at the 3K mark, volunteers had all the water, Gatorade and breakfast burritos runners could take on the fly. Members from Life Church had the tables set up in front of the Tenth & Rockford Church of Christ, and volunteer LJ Kangas said it's inspiring to watch and push people on, whether for a personal goal or for the competitive finish.
"You see people out there overcoming, you see people had to overcome some things to run this race," Kangas said. "They had to train hard. To get out here and compete and finish the race is a big accomplishment. People that we serve with in the community coming out here to hand out water and Gatorade, that makes a big difference."
Racers through the Meadowgold District got plenty of encouragement, even if from a few store owners keeping warm inside storefront windows.
Also at 11th and Rockford, Aaron Christensen came from his house south of the course to see the pack make the turn. Christensen hasn't missed many runs in Tulsa, and he said the different cultures of each race make it worthwhile to watch.
"I think it's refreshing to get outside and unite with the city over a common event," Christensen said. "I will have been a resident of this area for one year in December. ... I've lived in other cities and I've traveled around the world. I love to come back to Tulsa and invite my friends from around the world to visit."