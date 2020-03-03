Tulsa County voters resoundingly approved a proposition allowing liquor stores to operate on Sundays.
With all Tulsa County precincts reporting as of 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, the proposition to end the decades-old blue law led with 73% in favor.
Other propositions in Cleveland, Creek, Kingfisher, Muskogee, Oklahoma and Washington counties also passed Tuesday.
Clay Bird, co-owner of Bird’s Liquor and Wines at 3135 E. 15th St., said he’s thrilled, but not shocked, to see the change he hoped for.
Bird, whose family has owned the store in Tulsa for 40 years, said with State Question 792’s passage in 2016, Tuesday’s results are the logical and fair progression.
“I’m not surprised,” Bird said. “I’ve got to think people understood that there was a real inequity, and I think when the law was changed previously people were wanting more convenience and more opportunities to shop.
“That’s exactly what was going on here, just kind of a consumer demand.”
In a news release, Oklahoma Beer Alliance President Lisette Barnes said she was thankful Tulsa County Commissioners put the issue on the ballot.
“This will level the playing field for local liquor stores and further modernize alcohol sales,” Barnes said. “We encourage Oklahoma counties who have not taken up the measure to consider the option.
“This is a win for both Oklahoma businesses and consumers, and with this update, we will continue to see the beer industry, alcohol sales and selection continue to expand.”
Cleveland County voters passed the proposition with nearly as much of the vote as Tulsa with about 72% in favor. Washington County passed with 59%, while Creek County’s proposition passed with 60%.
Oklahoma County’s proposition passed with 70%, while Kingfisher County, where voters also approved liquor-by-the-drink Tuesday, passed with 68%.
Voters in Muskogee County, however, passed Sunday liquor sales with only 56%.
The change will take effect Sunday after election results are certified Friday. Bird said his store will experiment with Sunday hours beginning this weekend before committing to a regular schedule.
Bird said he similarly wasn’t surprised at more rural counties passing the change, either. The question of Sunday liquor sales became less of a moral debate and more about fairness after SQ792 opened the floodgates for retail sales of wine and cold strong beer, Bird said.
“I don’t see any correlation there unless you had prohibition against grocery stores, convenience stores, big box stores being able to sell any kind of alcoholic beverages, which they can already sell on Sundays,” Bird said. “It seems to me that all this is doing is leveling the playing field and had it been a moral issue, they never would have passed the change in the law to begin with.
“The change in the laws, especially in some of the counties that would have more of a rural layer to it, you’ve got mom and pop businesses that have been shut out by Walmarts and so forth.”