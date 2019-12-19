After years of a tiny operating room, months of construction and the last few hours of finishing touches, the Tulsa Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has a new clinic.
Tulsa SPCA will unveil the expanded facility on its 2910 Mohawk Blvd. campus at an open house 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Along with guided tours, food and beverages, Tulsa SPCA will also give away 25 free spay or neuter operations as door prizes.
Executive Director Mindy Tiner said the long-awaited expansion lets staff better serve the animals and the community at large. Saturday will be likely the only opportunity for the public to see the new facility, Tiner said.
“We’re thrilled,” Tiner said. “The space is almost triple what we have in our current clinic, so it will allow us to provide a lot more services as well as provide them more efficiently. It’ll just be a better environment for our animals.
“It’s going to be a fabulous, fabulous morning to come out and kind of see behind the scenes. A lot of these rooms that we’re going to let people walk through and see are not going to be available for the public any time after Saturday.”
The new clinic has separate waiting areas for cats and dogs with seating designed to keep animals at ease. Tiner said the building also incorporates different steps to help prevent the spread of disease, with special isolation wards and separate cleaning systems.
The previous clinic, slated to become a volunteer center once equipment is moved out, was a prefabricated house. Tiner said the old building was suitable when only sheltered animals had surgical needs.
But with the expanded services offered to the general public, the old clinic’s lone operating table and a blended pre and post-op ward became more akin to a pet MASH unit. Despite the tight space, Tiner said the clinic handled 4,100 surgeries in 2019.
With a bigger facility and more services, Tiner said they want to do 8,500 surgeries in 2020.
“Now in addition to spay and neuter surgeries, next year we’re going to be offering additional low-cost vaccination clinics, minor needs clinics,” Tiner said. “We’re going to be able to do some additional surgeries for the public.”
The first push toward that goal comes mid-January, when the facility will host a spay and neuter clinic with Animal Balance from Jan. 10-13. Tulsa SPCA Communications Director Jen Bladen said the goal is to perform 100 surgeries a day through the clinic.
Once staff gets the new clinic up and running, complete with surgical equipment and the secure pharmacy put together, Tiner said she’s excited to see fewer pets surrendered over high veterinary costs.
“So maybe they’ve got a dog with a broken leg or something like that and they can’t afford to get it fixed and they want to surrender it to us because they know we’ll take care of it,” Tiner said. “We would much rather make the surgery affordable so that they’re not surrendering for those sort of reasons so that the animal can stay in a home where they’re loved.”