A 27-year-old alligator named Alli died at the Tulsa Zoo a week ago, the zoo announced Wednesday.
Alli, who was behaving normally and gave no indication anything was awry up until her death on July 10, died from a severe reproductive infection that spread throughout her body, according to the news release.
Alli moved to the zoo, 6421 E 36th St. N, a decade ago from Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot, North Dakota, and had lived there with another American alligator named Gus inside WildLIFE Trek, since, the release states.
Zookeepers "fondly" remember Alli as "a feisty animal," saying in the release she "commanded attention" and was an "animal ambassador" for a "conservation success story."
American alligators were listed as endangered before the 1970s, when the Endangered Species Act enacted strict conservation measures to allow the population to rebound. The Fish and Wildlife Service pronounced the species fully recovered and removed it from the list in 1987, according to the release.
American alligators can be found throughout the southeastern United States, from the Carolinas to Texas and north to the southeast corner of Oklahoma.