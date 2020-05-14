...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A
* FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS AND
NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS...BENTON AND CARROLL. IN NORTHEAST
OKLAHOMA...CRAIG...DELAWARE...MAYES...NOWATA...OSAGE...
OTTAWA...PAWNEE...ROGERS...TULSA AND WASHINGTON OK.
* FROM 1 AM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON
* THUNDERSTORMS ARE FORECAST TO PUSH SOUTHWARD INTO NORTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND FAR NORTHWEST ARKANSAS LATE TONIGHT AND FRIDAY
MORNING. HEAVY RAINFALL IN THE 1 TO 3 INCH RANGE WITH LOCALLY
HIGHER THAN 4 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING.
THIS RAINFALL WILL HELP TO INCREASE FLASH FLOOD CONDITIONS,
ESPECIALLY OVER LOW-LYING AREAS AND LOCATIONS HAVING RECEIVED
RECENT RAINS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS
POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA.
&&
The zoo, 6421 E. 36th St. North, is slated to reopen on June 1. The zoo will also open May 25 for zoo members. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file
The Tulsa Zoo is set to reopen to the public after closure for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The zoo, 6421 E. 36th St. North, is slated to reopen to everyone on June 1. The zoo will also open May 25 for zoo members.
The reopening will come with several safeguards against the ongoing pandemic. These efforts include limiting the number of guests on zoo grounds, minimizing touch points, enabling social distancing and increasing cleaning protocols, according to a news release.
Tulsa Zoo President and CEO Terrie Correll said the zoo, which has an 84-acre campus and 4.9 miles of pathways, is positioned to provide family entertainment.
“Our priority is to keep everyone within our gates healthy and safe while providing a fun and educational environment,” Correll said. “The changes we make, including a phased reintroduction of some indoor spaces and experiences where guests gather, will allow us to provide the proper safeguards.”
As part of the COVID-19-related changes, zoo guests will have to make ticket reservations online. Guests can select a three-hour window and will receive a color-coded wristband that indicates their reservation window.
Ticket reservations will be available May 20. Zoo members will have to also make reservations but otherwise will continue to enjoy the perks of membership.
During the initial opening stage, zoo staff will open outdoor exhibits, the Rainforest and Lost Kingdom buildings, select food services, the train, outdoor gift purchases, amenities and the St. John Family Den.
