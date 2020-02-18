Shane Fernandez has found his perfect job.
The California native is going to work for USA BMX and BMX Canada, where he will oversee the construction of the USA BMX headquarters, hall of fame and track north of downtown, lead USA BMX’s effort to grow its freestyle programs, and serve as chairman of USA BMX Foundation.
It’s a lot of work that will require Fernandez to wear many hats, and he’s fine with that.
“They (USA BMX) are moving the heart and soul, their headquarters and their hall of fame, their track, to Tulsa, and you are going to have a local guy who can speak a lot of different languages when it comes to foundations, nonprofits, business acumen, that is passionate about the sport, who is passionate about Tulsa, and who lives here,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez, 49, played a key role in persuading USA BMX to move its headquarters and hall of fame from Arizona to Tulsa. That discussion began when he was asked by former Mayor Dewey Bartlett to meet with USA BMX officials about the idea.
“I still have some of the napkin hand sketches that we did just taking a look at what could be,” Fernandez said.
His work didn’t end there. He helped pitch the idea to city councilors and participated in public meetings on the proposal prior to the 2016 Vision Tulsa vote. Tulsans overwhelmingly approved the $884.1 million package, which included $15 million for the construction of a USA BMX headquarters, hall of fame and Olympic-quality track.
As an architect, Fernandez worked on early schematic designs for the project. He later joined Nabholz Construction as president of the southwest region. The firm was hired by the city to oversee construction of the USA BMX facilities.
Every step of the way, he has worked closely with B.A. Anderson, USA BMX’s chief operating officer.
“We have been talking to Shane for close to six years now … since we started the project,” Anderson said. “Soon after that I started talking to Shane about bigger initiatives and the things that we wanted to accomplish long term, and Shane, being the passionate person about BMX and USA BMX, he was offering all sorts of insight and recommendations of things we can do in the future. So I came to rely on Shane’s opinion on a lot of things.”
In his role as chairman of the USA BMX Foundation — which will also be based in Tulsa — Fernandez will draw on his experience with Tulsa Community Foundation, where he serves as a trustee and committee chairman.
One the USA BMX Foundation’s goals, Anderson said, is to expand the educational services it provides communities. Dozens of Tulsa-area schools are participating in USA BMX’s STEM and other educational programs.
“We want to duplicate that effort that we are doing in Tulsa all over the country with (our) 300 tracks,” he said.
As president of USA BMX Freestyle, Fernandez will be responsible for launching an amateur development program and establishing sanctioned events for the organization’s approximately 12,000 riders.
“There are over 1,100 bike parks in the country that all need programming,” Anderson said. “So there is a large amount of BMX freestyle riders that could benefit from an organization that could provide coaching, training and events. It is a huge, huge initiative.”
City officials initially intended to build the BMX facilities at Expo Square. That plan was scrapped when USA BMX and the fairgrounds could not come to terms on a beverage pouring agreement. The project was moved to the city’s Evans-Fintube property, at 118 N. Lansing Ave. The price tag has since increased nearly $8 million, to $22.8 million.
Fernandez said the goal is to have it completed in the fall of 2021.
“This is all contingent on the parts and pieces with the platting and all the processes that have to happen on that site outside of the building falling into place,” he said.
Growing up in Hollywood, California, Fernandez was a BMX freestyler. That led him to competitive motor-cross racing, and he still does moto trials and mountain biking.
So, it seems, he’s finally found his perfect job.
“I have had a passion for this my entire life in terms of BMX and its foundation in terms of motorcycle racing and all other cycling sports,” Fernandez said. “When I hear that we’re going to have this in the heart of downtown Tulsa, it’s a dream come true.”