An Oklahoma task force deployed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian's projected arrival is headed home this week.
Tulsa Fire District Chief Chuck French, a leader of Oklahoma Task Force 1, said the team left Orlando Thursday morning after the hurricane took a turn north.
Dorian blew past central Florida on Wednesday with no serious damage or flooding after decimating the Bahamas days before, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
French said the urban search and rescue team of 70, comprised of 35 members from Tulsa Fire and 35 members from the Oklahoma City Fire Department, was ready for any task at hand while deployed.
Officials told the team, which left Oklahoma last Friday, they could be needed for structure collapses, swift water rescues and dog searches, he said.
No assignments came as the tropical cyclone brought mostly rain storms to the area, but French said the team met with those deployed from other states to learn new strategies.
French said the team is fortunate to have developed a reputation that causes other states to seek help when the need arises. Orlando was the farthest his rotation of the team has been sent beyond state lines, he said.
As Dorian moves up the coast, French said it's entirely possible they'll get called out again even farther.
Thursday afternoon, the hurricane was hugging South Carolina's coast, and forecasters feared the battering would only continue into North Carolina and Southeastern Virginia in the coming days. The New York Times reported Thursday the storm's death total in the Bahamas had risen to 23.
The American Red Cross is urging those unaffected by the storms to donate blood whenever possible. Dorian has forced the cancellation or closure of about 70 blood drives and donation centers in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, resulting in more than 1,800 uncollected blood and platelet donations, according to a news release.
Brittney Rochell, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Red Cross, said Thursday 16 volunteers and two emergency response vehicles from the state were deployed to the east coast. Although anyone can be a volunteer with the proper training, Rochell emphasized blood and monetary donations.
Rochell said walk-ins are welcome for blood donations but making an appointment online through redcrossblood.org is recommended.
Monetary donations can be given online here, and will support volunteer efforts in affected areas. Rochell said more than 9,600 people stayed in Red Cross shelters Wednesday night.
For more information or to find donation centers, visit www.redcross.org/local/oklahoma.html.