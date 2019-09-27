The Turner Turnpike has reopened after Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers worked Friday morning following a semitrailer crash  between Wellston and Chandler. 

The first, which the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority reported as a collision between two commercial vehicles that left one loaded with ammunition overturned and on fire, closed both westbound lanes about 7:50 a.m. 

The inside lane reopened about 9:45 a.m., but the outside lane remains closed as crews work to clear the scene. 

About 12:30 p.m., a flatbed semitrailer crashed near the same area and landed perpendicular over the center wall, blocking the east and west inside lanes of traffic in a feat a patrol dispatcher could only describe as "magic." 

As of 2:30 p.m., all lanes in each direction were reopened after they were closed for nearly two hours.  

Westbound traffic was being diverted through Chandler. 

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

