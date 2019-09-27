The Turner Turnpike has reopened after Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers worked Friday morning following a semitrailer crash between Wellston and Chandler.
The first, which the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority reported as a collision between two commercial vehicles that left one loaded with ammunition overturned and on fire, closed both westbound lanes about 7:50 a.m.
The inside lane reopened about 9:45 a.m., but the outside lane remains closed as crews work to clear the scene.
About 12:30 p.m., a flatbed semitrailer crashed near the same area and landed perpendicular over the center wall, blocking the east and west inside lanes of traffic in a feat a patrol dispatcher could only describe as "magic."
As of 2:30 p.m., all lanes in each direction were reopened after they were closed for nearly two hours.
Westbound traffic was being diverted through Chandler.
