The Turner Turnpike is down to one working lane, eastbound between Wellston and Chandler, as Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers work an additional semitrailer crash.
The first, which the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority reported as a collision between two commercial vehicles that left one loaded with ammunition overturned and on fire, closed both westbound lanes about 7:50 a.m.
The inside lane reopened about 9:45 a.m., but the outside lane remains closed as crews work to clear the scene.
About 12:30 p.m., a flatbed semitrailer crashed near the same area and landed perpendicular over the center wall, blocking the east and west inside lanes of traffic in a feat a patrol dispatcher could only describe as "magic."
As of 1:30 p.m., troopers did not have an estimated time of the lanes reopening.
Westbound traffic is being diverted through Chandler.
