Broken Arrow police on Tuesday announced the arrest of two individuals in connection to the alleged July killing of a missing man.
Martha Simpson, Jabaica Lee Tecumseh and Tommy Glenn Tecumseh are charged with first-degree murder with deliberate intent and desecration of a human corpse in the July death of Robert "Trevor" Richardson. No remains have been recovered.
Simpson, 43, was booked into the Wagoner County jail late last week, and Jabaica Tecumseh, 39, was arrested Monday. Detectives are still seeking Tommy Tecumseh, 30, Broken Arrow Police Officer Chris Walker said Tuesday morning.
Prosecutors allege the trio stabbed and beat Richardson to death on July 7 and drove his body to a rural area to dispose of it, according to information filed in Wagoner County District Court.
Richardson, who formerly lived in Omak, Washington, had been wanted out of the state on felony drug charges since February, according to Okanogan County (Washington) records.
Jabaica Tecumseh was on probation after serving time for drug distribution and possession convictions out of Okmulgee County, and Tommy Tecumseh was also on probation after serving time for drug possession convictions in Okmulgee County. Simpson's record appeared relatively clear.
Walker provided no further details and said the motive of the killing remains under investigation.
