Police investigating homicide after body found at west Tulsa soccer complex

Tulsa police arrested two overnight in the case of a body found at a west Tulsa soccer complex Monday. 

A passerby noticed the body of James Gray, 49, at the West Bank Soccer Complex in the 3600 block of South Elwood Avenue about 3:30 p.m., and detectives found Randy Rowell, 27, and Gina Hale, 41, driving Gray's car, according to a release. 

Gray died from a gunshot wound to his head, the release states.  

After interviews with detectives, Rowell and Hale were booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of first degree murder. They are held without bond.

Gray's death is the 61st homicide to take place within city limits this year. 

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

