The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday identified those involved in connection with a shooting that injured five people in Haskell.
Jobe Anthony Terronez, 18, and Jakeyvious Key, 18, were booked into the Muskogee County jail on complaints of first-degree burglary, according to a news release. Both are held without bond.
Haskell Police requested the OSBI's assistance after several people tried to kick in the door of a home in the 300 block of West Hickory Street about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Five people were injured in an exchange of gunfire, including Terronez and Key, the release states. The agency previously stated four people were injured.
Three remained hospitalized Wednesday, according to the release, and the investigation is ongoing.