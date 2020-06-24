Two-term incumbent Mark Lawson faces challenges from small business owner Jake Rowland and retail manager Kate Stromlund Tuesday in the Republican primary for House District 30, a mostly suburban constituency in northeastern Creek and southern Tulsa counties.
The district is one of several suburban and area House districts with Republican primaries on Tuesday.
In HD 30, Lawson is asking voters for a third term based on his accessibility and his work on behalf of issues related to family, children and youth services.
"I don't think I've done anything to lose the trust of the voters," Lawson said. "I'm now in my third election, and people are saying, 'We know who you are. We can talk to you.'"
Lawson, 39, said he spent a lot of time this year keeping in touch with constituents by phone and social media. During the legislative session he gave daily updates on Facebook Live, something that is becoming more popular with lawmakers.
A constant theme, then and now, are the problems related to unemployment benefits stemming from COVID-19, Lawson said.
"My concern is with real-life people," he said. "Some have two months of lost income, and they haven't seen a dime (of unemployment)."
Rowland, 43, was also a candidate in HD 30 two years ago. He lives in Bixby near the west end of the district and says representation has tended to be focused on Sapulpa.
"I'm running for the same reason I did the first time," he said. "I think I can do a better job."
A former highway patrol trooper who operates a landscaping business, Rowland said he understands small business and would focus his efforts on infrastructure and tourism to spur economic development.
"I'm just an everyday person who wants the state to be better than it is," he said.
Stromlund, 60, carries a similar message.
An assistant manager at a retail store, she lives with and cares for her disabled father. Although a registered Republican, she said she's not too happy with either party.
"I want people to know they are not alone," she said. "I know how they feel as a regular person. ... I would like to show people that their votes count."
Stromlund said she would "like to look into the budget."
"The education system is horrible," she said. "We need to start at the top, because starting in the middle and the bottom doesn't seem to work. We all know money is being wasted."
A runoff election will be Aug. 25 if none of the three candidates receives a majority. The nominee will face Democrat Charles Threadgill, who has previously sought this office as a Republican, in the Nov. 3 general election.
Other area Republican primaries of note:
HD 66: Sand Springs accounts for most of the district but it extends through Tulsa neighborhoods north of the Arkansas River to immediately south of downtown.
The winner of the primary between incumbent Jadine Nollan, 61, and Emily DeLozier, 72, will face Democrat Greg Laird in November.
DeLozier received 18% of the vote in a three-way primary against Nollan and Brian Jackson in 2018, and 26% in a head-to-head matchup in 2016.
Nollan, who has been particularly involved in education issues, is seeking a fifth term.
HD 74: This winner-take-all north Tulsa County race is a rematch of last year's GOP primary, when retired educator Mark Vancurren received 85% of the vote against medical marijuana business owner Brad Peixotto.
HD 11: Although anchored in Bartlesville, this district includes Collinsville and a portion of Owasso. First-term incumbent Derrel Fincher, 62, a retired educator and engineer, is opposed by Wendi Stearman, 46, of Collinsville.
Stearman says the Oklahoma Legislature is too liberal.
The winner faces Democrat Emilie Tindle, 24, of Collinsville on Nov. 3.
HD 14: Although outside the immediate area, this winner-take-all Muskogee County primary is of interest because it pits former representative George Faught against first-termer Chris Sneed, who knocked out Faught last year largely on the basis of education issues.