Two children died days after they were involved in a head-on collision on U.S. 266 that also left two adults dead.
A 1-year-old girl died on April 3, and a 4-year-old girl died March 30, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Both died after being hospitalized for injuries sustained in a March 29 head-on collision.
The two unidentified children were passengers in a Chevrolet Equinox when the collision occurred. Erwin Christensen and Janet Christensen, both 62 and from Bristow, were pronounced dead March 29 at the scene of the collision.
On March 29, a Chevrolet Equinox was advancing on another vehicle. The Equinox went left of the center line and collided with the Christensen's vehicle, a Volkswagen Jetta. Neither the Jetta, nor Equinox made contact with the other vehicle.
The collision occurred on U.S. 266, about 2 miles east of Hitchita in McIntosh County.
The Equinox driver and the children were transported to a Tulsa hospital. They were initially hospitalized in critical condition, but later died. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.