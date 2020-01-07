Related content:

Two men were convicted Friday of lesser charges in the case of a 20-year-old killed over a gold chain in August. 

Adrian Thornton was found shot to death early Aug. 6 in a crashed car near the entrance of a north Tulsa apartment complex. Detectives connected Deiondre Grundy and Reginald Lewis IV, then both 21, to the crime and they were charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. 

Lewis was arrested about a week later, garnering an additional charge of resisting an officer, and Grundy was arrested about a month later in Florida

The two each pleaded guilty on Friday to first-degree manslaughter and were sentenced to 15 years in department of corrections custody; all other charges were dismissed at the request of the state. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

