Two people were injured Saturday afternoon when a boat exploded on Lake Eufaula, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
A 41-year-old Wichita, Kansas, man was driving the boat east in Eufaula Cove when it exploded for an unknown reason, troopers reported.
His passenger, a 36-year-old Halstead, Kansas, woman was badly burned and flown to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.
The driver refused treatment at the scene for burns to his arms, legs and head, according to the report.
Neither aboard were wearing personal flotation devices, but the driver's condition at the time was apparently normal, the report states.
Troopers have not released the boat's brand or manufacturer.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.