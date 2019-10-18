Two people died and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash in west Bixby.
Bixby police were dispatched about 11:15 p.m. Thursday to the 3700 block of East 151st Street South. Emergency responders pronounced two people, a 58-year-old Tulsa woman and a 36-year-old Jenks woman, dead at the scene, according to a city news news release.
A 21-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the collision.
Traffic investigators determined that one vehicle, driven by the Tulsa woman, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. Another vehicle, driven by the Jenks woman, was traveling westbound in the westbound lanes when the collision occurred, the release said.
Initial reports indicate that the Tulsa woman's vehicle may not have had its headlights on, according to the release. The driver of the third vehicle may not have seen the initial collision and struck the other two vehicles.
The identities of the deceased were not released Friday. The makes and models of the involved vehicles were also unavailable.
The cause of the collision and conditions of the drivers remain under investigation.