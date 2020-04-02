Related Content

A Tulsa County man died March 18. Two more deaths were reported April 2 in Tulsa County, a male in the 36-49 age group and a male older than 65.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in 52 of Oklahoma's 77 counties.

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily. 

Tulsa County

Positive cases: 151

Deaths: 5

State of Oklahoma

Positive cases: 879

Deaths: 34

United States

Positive cases: 217,263

Deaths: 5,151

Worldwide

Positive cases: 965,246

Deaths: 49,236

OKcoronavirusbycounty

Updated 11 a.m. April 2

Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press

