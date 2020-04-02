A Tulsa County man died March 18. Two more deaths were reported April 2 in Tulsa County, a male in the 36-49 age group and a male older than 65.
COVID-19 cases have been reported in 52 of Oklahoma's 77 counties.
The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The number of confirmed cases and deaths can change minute by minute. The figures below will be updated daily.
Tulsa County
Positive cases: 151
Deaths: 5
State of Oklahoma
Positive cases: 879
Deaths: 34
United States
Positive cases: 217,263
Deaths: 5,151
Worldwide
Positive cases: 965,246
Deaths: 49,236
Updated 11 a.m. April 2
Sources: Tulsa Health Department, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The Associated Press