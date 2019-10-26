An alleged plot Saturday to rob two men after meeting them at a casino was botched after one of the robbery victims seized the machete used to attack him.
At least two people were injured in the machete attack. An unidentified robbery suspect sustained life-threatening injuries to his head and torso after a victim of the robbery seized control of the weapon. That victim sustained multiple stab and laceration wounds, Tulsa Police Cpl. Brandon Disney said in a news release.
Police were initially dispatched about 7:15 a.m. Saturday to reports of a man chasing a woman with a machete. A Tulsa police officer located that man in the road median of the 9700 block of East 11th Street.
"As the incident evolved, it appears that two Caucasian females met two unsuspecting Hispanic males at the Hard Rock Casino in the early hours of Saturday morning," Disney states in the release. "A proposition was made to continue the party at the Hispanic males’ shared apartment ... "
The two men from the casino and the two women reportedly had met at the men's shared apartment in east Tulsa. While inside, one of the women contacted her brother and a second, unknown person.
Two masked men kicked in the apartment door, wielding a baseball bat and a machete, Disney said. One of the victims was struck by the machete, "but fought for, and eventually gained control of the weapon," Disney said.
With control of the weapon, the victim returned multiple strikes to the robbery suspect. He then allegedly chased one of the women from the apartment, chasing her until they encountered police in the 9700 block of East 11th Street.
Emergency responders transported the injured victim and alleged suspect to the hospital. Their conditions were unavailable Saturday afternoon. The two women, one of who was alleged to have orchestrated the botched home invasion, were transported to the police department for questioning.
One unidentified robber, who was reportedly armed with a baseball bat, has not been located, police said.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.