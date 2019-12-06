Two people were shot and hospitalized following a confrontation late Thursday night at a north Tulsa apartment.
Tulsa police were dispatched about 11:15 p.m. to Towne Square Apartments, located in the 1600 block of East Young Place. Officers located two people at the complex who had been shot, Tulsa Police Capt. Jacob Johnston said.
A confrontation occurred outside of a second-floor apartment just prior to the shooting, Johnston said. The nature of that confrontation was unavailable Thursday night.
Emergency responders transported the two shooting victims to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions were unavailable Friday morning.
Tulsa police cordoned off the breezeway that led up to the shooting scene while detectives processed the scene for evidence. Several witnesses were taken to the police station for questioning.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.