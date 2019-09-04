Two teens, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection with a Tulsa homicide.
Tulsa Police Department homicide detectives and Fugitive Warrants Unit officers arrested the two teenagers Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of Anthony Welch, 31, Sgt. Brandon Watkins said.
“Detectives believe Welch was murdered as a result of a robbery gone bad on the morning of May 28,” Watkins said.
Detectives arrested Elijah Rowe, 16, and Sauntavia Crawford, 15, Watkins said. The two were jailed on complaints of first-degree murder, he said.
Welch was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3200 block of South Hudson Avenue about 5:30 a.m. May 28. Watkins said in early June that plenty of evidence was found at the scene.
Welch was lured to the complex through a ploy on social media allegedly executed by Crawford. At that location, Welch was robbed and fatally shot, Watkins said in a news release.
Rowe was already in the Tulsa County jail on unrelated cases in Tulsa County and in Texas. Crawford was arrested around 4 p.m. Wednesday after a short pursuit, Watkins said. Fugitive Warrants officers located her in a stolen car with three other people, whose names were not released. Those people were arrested on unrelated warrants.