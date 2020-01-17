The top U.S. diplomat at the United Nations made a stop in south Tulsa on Friday.
Ambassador Kelly Craft spoke for nearly an hour at Holland Hall, where grandchildren through her marriage to Tulsa energy executive Joseph Craft are students.
"We have a moral responsibility to stand up for both those at home and abroad who do not have the same freedoms," Craft told the high school-aged students. "We have got to be relentless in defense of human dignity."
Craft was considered an unusual and even controversial choice when nominated last year by President Donald Trump to head the U.S. delegation at the United Nations.
President George W. Bush first appointed her to serve as an alternate delegate to the U.N. General Assembly in 2007. The 57-year-old Craft had no formal diplomatic background until Trump named her ambassador to Canada in 2017.
Craft, though, said skills developed elsewhere have proved useful in diplomacy.
"I believe in doing the right thing," Craft said after speaking to the students. "You just keep focused on that. Do the right thing. People see that and develop trust. They'll tell me things."
Relationships with the representatives of the major global powers are important, of course, but Craft said she has also tried to build friendships with smaller countries. She said the U.S. has a responsibility and also strategic reasons to look out for "countries that otherwise would not have a platform."
"That's where growing up on a farm in Kentucky and understanding long hours and hard work serves me well," said Craft.
For most of the allotted time, Craft took questions put to her by students and faculty through her grandson, Jake Craft, a Holland Hall freshman.
She stressed the importance of "being a good listener" in her position, and said she believes "the personal touch" is important in building relationships with other U.N. diplomats.
The questions from students and faculty included queries on climate change, the Middle East and the resignation this week of President Vladimir Putin's entire cabinet.
Those for whom climate change is a high priority have objected to Craft's U.N. appointment because of her and her husband's connections to the coal industry. Friday, Craft said she favors an approach that "balances" environmental and economic disruption.
Craft said she will be visiting Poland and Israel in the coming weeks.
"What we want ... is for the Palestinians and Israel to each have peace," Craft said. "We're not there to negotiate their peace process. What we are there to do is show them how they can negotiate and how they can have peace."
Craft said she will listen to Israeli and Palestinian leadership alike. But she also said, "We will make certain to protect Israel within the U.N. system."