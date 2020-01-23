Those loathing the end of the holiday season for lack of temporary jobs and extra income need look no further: It’s census season.
The head count of every person living in the United States is conducted every 10 years as mandated by the Constitution, and the U.S. Census Bureau is filling hundreds of thousands of temporary positions, including for census takers, census field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office operations supervisors all across the country.
Out of the 500,000 positions available nationwide, about 3,700 are to be filled at the Tulsa census office in the next 60 days, Census Bureau Partnership Coordinator Emily Kelley said.
Potential employees can expect flexible schedules for evenings and weekends, weekly paychecks reflecting pay rates ranging from $15.50 to $17 an hour, a notable mileage reimbursement rate for field work (about 58 cents per mile) and the feeling of accomplishment that comes along with being part of history, Kelley said.
“So many people don’t realize all of the things the Census Bureau data is used for,” Kelley said. “Those numbers are important to every single person in the United States. You get to help shape the history of your community and help bring in that federal funding.”
The nation’s 230th census officially began in a rural Alaskan village Tuesday, but it will eventually include all 50 states and the country’s five territories.
An accurate count determines congressional representation and the allocation of more than $675 billion in federal funding for critical public services, such as hospitals, schools, emergency response, road maintenance and construction, Kelley said.
Census takers, the job category with the largest swath of positions available, will follow-up with households that did not respond to the census beginning in May by visiting with residents and collecting necessary data with smartphones or tablets provided for the job.
Kelley said the bulk of the work will take place over the summer months, so the positions are perfect for school teachers or administrators looking for something to do on break, as well as retirees, college students or high school graduates looking to earn extra money before school begins in the fall.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and will attend paid training beginning in March.
Bilingual applicants are also encouraged to apply, and Kelley advised those capable should note their second or third language on their applications.
Veterans might be eligible for preference and the Bureau will also hire noncitizen translators who are legally entitled to work in the U.S. as census takers on an as-needed basis during peak field operations, if there are no available citizens who can be hired with the necessary non-English language skills.
In the 2010 Census, more than 700,000 people were hired to conduct the census and about 4,000 noncitizen translators were hired, according to the Bureau’s website.
Kelley encouraged anyone who is interested to apply as soon as possible.
“Stop thinking about it, go to your computer, sit down and apply,” she said.
To apply and view all job opportunities, visit bit.ly/2020CensusHiring, or call 1-855-562-2020 and select option 3. When prompted, enter your ZIP code to be routed to your area census office. You may also use the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 for TTY/ASCII, or text “Oklahomajobs” to 313131 to receive a link.
Households will begin receiving official Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail March 12-30, with every home receiving an invitation to participate by Census Day, April 1.
For more information, visit 2020census.gov/en.html.
