Okla National Guard Sendoff (copy)

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern speaks to a crowd during the Oklahoma National Guard Bravo Company of the 834th Aviation Support Battalion departure ceremony in Tulsa in October. Brett Rojo/Tulsa World file

 Brett Rojo

The American health care system is still trying to "catch up" to the COVID-19 pandemic, 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern said Thursday, but he sounded an optimistic note for the long-term medical and economic prognosis.

"We'll figure this out," Hern said in a telephone interview. "We have the smartest health care people in the world. We'll get this figured out.

"I've got a tremendous amount of optimism and confidence that we will be in great shape if we can just get through this hurdle of getting the cases to stop growing and start subsiding like we're seeing in China now," he said.

Hern spent the past several days talking with area health care professionals, business leaders and emergency management personnel about their response to the current situation.

He said the American health care system is "not designed" for something like COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus that did not exist until a few months ago.

"People think of the most recent (pandemic), ebola," Hern said. "We know a lot about Ebola because it's been in Africa for years. We knew something about it. ... So when it came here we knew how to quarantine and test. We knew what we had.

"Unfortunately, with coronavirus we certainly didn't have the testing."

The Trump administration has taken some heat for that, and most notably for disbanding the National Security Council's pandemic preparedness team, but Hern said the president has "saved hundreds if not thousands of lives" by restricting travel and through other actions.

Hern himself was among 40 Republicans to vote against a coronavirus relief bill brought to the wee hours of Saturday morning. The bill has since been signed by the president, but Hern says it is "not target to the right place."

"I opposed the bill because we didn't have time to read it," he said. "When you get the bill with 11 minutes to read 110 pages, and it's going to appropriate $100 billion-plus ... we're responsible to the American taxpayers and their money to make sure it's targeted at the problem."

Hern has hopes for a much bigger bill being developed by the Senate. Businesses, he said, need access to capital to hang on until the economy picks up again.

"There will be some irreparable damage to some businesses," Hern said. "There will be bankruptcies filed, businesses that don't open back up. But in a free enterprise, free market society that we have our people are resilient."

Gallery: What coronavirus has done to public life in Tulsa

Randy Krehbiel

918-581-8365

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @rkrehbiel

Tags

Randy has been with the Tulsa World since 1979. He is a native of Hinton, Okla., and graduate of Oklahoma State University. Krehbiel primarily covers government and politics. Phone: 918-581-8365

Recommended for you