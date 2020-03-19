THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD WARNING FOR...
SOUTHERN ROGERS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
SOUTHERN CREEK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
MCINTOSH COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
MAYES COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
WAGONER COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
WESTERN CHEROKEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...
OKMULGEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
OKFUSKEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...
* UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FRIDAY.
* AT 1216 PM CDT, DOPPLER ESTIMATES 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE
FALLEN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. WHILE THE HEAVY RAINS HAVE ENDED,
FLOODING FROM THIS RAIN WILL LINGER FOR MANY HOURS.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
TULSA... BROKEN ARROW...
MUSKOGEE... OKMULGEE...
WAGONER... BRISTOW...
OKEMAH... EUFAULA...
PRYOR... BIXBY...
JENKS... OKFUSKEE...
GLENPOOL... COWETA...
PRYOR CREEK... CATOOSA...
HENRYETTA... FORT GIBSON...
CHECOTAH... CHOUTEAU...
ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF UP TO ONE QUARTER OF AN INCH ARE
POSSIBLE WHERE IT IS STILL RAINING IN THE WARNED AREA.
THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS,
INTERSTATE 40 IN OKLAHOMA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 212 AND 286.
INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 187 AND 193, BETWEEN MILE MARKERS
237 AND 238, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 261 AND 272.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
&&
Weather Alert
...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR ROGERS...
SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE...CREEK...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...SOUTHEASTERN
PAWNEE AND TULSA COUNTIES...
AT 1138 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY
RAINFALL ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. 2 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN
ACROSS THE WARNED AREA FROM EARLY MORNING STORMS AND A SECOND ROUND
OF ONGOING THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY. THE CURRENT THUNDERSTORMS ARE
QUICKLY MOVING TO THE EAST. HOWEVER, FLOODING FROM THESE RAINS WILL
LIKELY LINGER FOR MANY HOURS. ONE PARTICULAR AREA HARDEST HIT WAS IN
THE COLLINSVILLE AREA, NEAR HORSEPEN CREEK. THIS CREEK IS FLOODING
WEST OF THE CANEY RIVER, WHICH IS ALSO FLOODING.
SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
TULSA... BROKEN ARROW...
SAND SPRINGS... CLAREMORE...
OWASSO... SAPULPA...
JENKS... GLENPOOL...
SKIATOOK... CATOOSA...
COLLINSVILLE... VERDIGRIS...
MANNFORD... DRUMRIGHT...
CHELSEA... SPERRY...
KELLYVILLE... OOLOGAH...
OILTON... DEPEW...
THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 178 AND 235, AND
BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 238 AND 260.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY AFFECTING OSAGE AND TULSA COUNTIES.
BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO AFFECTING TULSA COUNTY.
ILLINOIS RIVER AT CHEWEY AFFECTING ADAIR...CHEROKEE AND DELAWARE
COUNTIES.
...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO.
* UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON.
* AT 2:00 PM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 18.96 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 18.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FORECAST...THE BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO WILL CONTINUE RISING TO
NEAR 19.5 FEET THIS EVENING. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW
FLOOD STAGE FRIDAY MORNING.
* IMPACT...AT 20.0 FEET, MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS NEAR 56TH STREET
NORTH NEAR MINGO ROAD. MINGO ROAD NEAR 66TH STREET NORTH MAY BECOME
IMPASSABLE. ACCESS ROADS NEAR THE OXLEY NATURE CENTER AT MOHAWK
PARK MAY BE FLOODED.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
CANEY RIVER NEAR RAMONA AFFECTING WASHINGTON COUNTY.
CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE AFFECTING ROGERS AND TULSA COUNTIES.
...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE.
* UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING.
* AT 1:30 PM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 30.43 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET.
* MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING BUT THE RIVER IS CRESTING.
* FORECAST...THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE IS CRESTING AND WILL
BEGIN FALLING THIS AFTERNOON. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW
FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.
* IMPACT...AT 31.0 FEET, WIDESPREAD MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS. RURAL
ROADS NEAR THE CANEY RIVER BECOME IMPASSABLE.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH OCCASIONAL GUSTS UP TO
40 MPH POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...OSAGE, WASHINGTON, NOWATA, PAWNEE, TULSA AND ROGERS
COUNTIES.
* WHEN...THROUGH 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT,
ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. BE ALERT TO
SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND WHICH MAY CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR
VEHICLE. EXTRA ATTENTION SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CROSS WINDS AND ON
BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY AFFECTING OSAGE AND TULSA COUNTIES.
BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO AFFECTING TULSA COUNTY.
ILLINOIS RIVER AT CHEWEY AFFECTING ADAIR...CHEROKEE AND DELAWARE
COUNTIES.
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY.
* UNTIL LATE TONIGHT.
* AT 2:00 PM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 22.91 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 21.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING BUT THE RIVER IS CRESTING.
* FORECAST...THE BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY WILL BEGIN FALLING AND
WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TONIGHT.
* IMPACT...AT 23.0 FEET, MINOR RURAL FLOODING OCCURS FROM SKIATOOK TO
TURLEY.
&&
U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern speaks to a crowd during the Oklahoma National Guard Bravo Company of the 834th Aviation Support Battalion departure ceremony in Tulsa in October. Brett Rojo/Tulsa World file
The American health care system is still trying to "catch up" to the COVID-19 pandemic, 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern said Thursday, but he sounded an optimistic note for the long-term medical and economic prognosis.
"We'll figure this out," Hern said in a telephone interview. "We have the smartest health care people in the world. We'll get this figured out.
"I've got a tremendous amount of optimism and confidence that we will be in great shape if we can just get through this hurdle of getting the cases to stop growing and start subsiding like we're seeing in China now," he said.
Hern spent the past several days talking with area health care professionals, business leaders and emergency management personnel about their response to the current situation.
He said the American health care system is "not designed" for something like COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus that did not exist until a few months ago.
"People think of the most recent (pandemic), ebola," Hern said. "We know a lot about Ebola because it's been in Africa for years. We knew something about it. ... So when it came here we knew how to quarantine and test. We knew what we had.
"Unfortunately, with coronavirus we certainly didn't have the testing."
The Trump administration has taken some heat for that, and most notably for disbanding the National Security Council's pandemic preparedness team, but Hern said the president has "saved hundreds if not thousands of lives" by restricting travel and through other actions.
Hern himself was among 40 Republicans to vote against a coronavirus relief bill brought to the wee hours of Saturday morning. The bill has since been signed by the president, but Hern says it is "not target to the right place."
"I opposed the bill because we didn't have time to read it," he said. "When you get the bill with 11 minutes to read 110 pages, and it's going to appropriate $100 billion-plus ... we're responsible to the American taxpayers and their money to make sure it's targeted at the problem."
Hern has hopes for a much bigger bill being developed by the Senate. Businesses, he said, need access to capital to hang on until the economy picks up again.
"There will be some irreparable damage to some businesses," Hern said. "There will be bankruptcies filed, businesses that don't open back up. But in a free enterprise, free market society that we have our people are resilient."
Gallery: What coronavirus has done to public life in Tulsa