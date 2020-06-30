U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and all three incumbent U.S. House members on the ballot swept to easy victories Tuesday in the Oklahoma primary elections.
Joining Inhofe on the Nov. 3 general election ballot were Republicans Markwayne Mullin of the Second District and Tom Cole of the Fourth District and Democrat Kendra Horn of the Fifth District.
Inhofe, Mullin and Cole each piled up better than 70% of the vote and avoided runoffs despite multiple primary opponents.
Horn, meanwhile, secured better than 85% against Tom Guild.
Also winning easily was Kojo Asamoa-Caesar in the First Congressional Democratic primary. Asamoa-Caesar defeated Mark Keeter and will face Republican incumbent Kevin Hern in the general election.
Hern and Third District Congressman Frank Lucas did not have primary opponents.
Inhofe, 85, will face 30-year-old Democrat Abby Broyles, plus two independents and a Libertarian, in November. Broyles was the only one of four Democratic candidates to mount much of a campaign and easily outdistanced the others.
Horn blew away frequent candidate Tom Guild in the CD 5 Democratic primary, while nine Republicans battled it out for the chance to face her in November. Oklahoma City businesswoman Terry Neese was the top vote-getter in the GOP primary and will face state Sen. Stephanie Bice in a runoff.
Also headed for victory was Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett, who held a huge lead over Harold Spradling in the Republican primary. Hiett meets Libertarian Todd Hagopian in the general election.
“Serving Oklahomans is my greatest honor,” Inhofe, seeking a fifth full term, said in a written statement. “I’m grateful to have earned the Republican nomination again and look forward to continuing the fight for Oklahoma values in the Senate.
“The choice we’re presented over the next few months is clear: do we want to stand up for conservative values, or do we follow the Pelosi path to radical socialism? Oklahomans know that I will never stop fighting to stop the socialist agenda of open borders, taxpayer funding of abortion, government control of health care or the Green New Deal,” he said.
Inhofe is a heavy favorite in the general election, but Broyles has been giving him an earful for months. Through effective use of social media, she’s launched dart after dart in his direction. In a speech Tuesday night, Broyles attacked Inhofe on everything from the housing scandal at Tinker Air Force Base to health care to his partisanship.
Inhofe, she said, “created this chaos coming out of Washington and he’s counting on your complacency. He’s expecting you to turn a blind eye to his corruption and punch his ticket for another six years in D.C.
“We can do better,” she said. “I will work harder.”
Likewise, Asamoa-Caesar will be a heavy underdog to Hern in CD 1, but says he will aggressively attack Hern’s allegiance to President Donald Trump and what Asamoa-Caesar says is Hern’s lack of interest in constituents outside the business community.
Asamoa-Caesar describes himself as a pragmatic progressive willing to work with others to get things done.
“A hundred years ago, this wouldn’t have been possible,” Asamoa-Caesar, the son of Ghanaian immigrants, said on Facebook. “But today, because of all of you who exercised your right to vote, and voted for change — this is possible. Change is possible and change is coming. Thank you! Onwards to November!”
Mullin, seeking a fifth term, has also closely aligned himself with Trump in a district that has remained fiercely loyal to the president. On Tuesday, his campaign Facebook page was headed, “Donald Trump and Markwayne Mullin/Fighting the Socialists in Washington!”
