U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and all three incumbent U.S. House members on the ballot swept to easy victories Tuesday in the Oklahoma primary elections.
Joining Inhofe on the Nov. 3 general election ballot were Republicans Markwayne Mullin of the Second District and Tom Cole of the Fourth and Democrat Kendra Horn of the Fifth.
Inhofe and Cole avoided runoffs despite multiple primary opponents.
Also winning easily was Kojo Asamoa-Caesar in the First Congressional Democratic primary. Asamoa-Caesar defeated Mark Keeter and will face Republican incumbent Kevin Hern in the general election.
Hern and Third District Congressman Frank Lucas did not have primary opponents.
Inhofe, 85, will face 30-year-old Democrat Abby Broyles, plus two independents and a Libertarian, in November. Broyles was the only one of four Democratic candidates to mount much of a campaign and easily outdistanced the others.
Horn blew away frequent candidate Tom Guild in the CD 5 Democratic primary, while nine Republicans battled it out for the chance to face her in November.
Early results showed State Sen. Stephanie Bice and Oklahoma City businesswoman Terry Neese neck-and-neck for the two runoff spots.
Also headed for victory was Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett, who held a huge lead over Harold Spradling in the Republican primary. Hiett meets Libertarian Todd Hagopian in the general election.