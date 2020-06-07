U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe says his wife, Kay, doesn’t understand it.
“Kay is always saying, ‘Why are you the only one who always has opponents?’” Inhofe said last week during a discussion of the June 30 U.S. Senate primaries.
After more than 50 years in public office, and more than 25 in the U.S. Senate, one might think the 85-year-old Republican would just once get a pass in his own party’s primary.
Either that, or some rising young star would have mustered the nerve and the votes to send Inhofe into retirement.
But neither happens, at least not lately.
Since his first election in 1966, Inhofe has almost always had a primary opponent. Since 1994, he’s run for the U.S. Senate six times and been primaried five.
This year Inhofe has three primary opponents. He had four in 2008 and in 2014. Yet for all the names on the ballots, Inhofe has never gotten less than 75% of the vote in a Senate primary — and that was against a single opponent in 1996.
So why, in Kay Inhofe’s words, is Jim Inhofe always being challenged by people in his own party — especially when the record indicates they have so little chance of winning?
Inhofe himself says it’s because he’s viewed as an “extremist” — a label to which he does not seem to greatly object. As he explains it, he’s conservative but doesn’t hesitate to spend money on defense and infrastructure. That opens him up to criticism from all sides.
Mike Crespin, director of the Carl Albert Center at the University of Oklahoma, says almost all of the people who have challenged Inhofe in the past quarter-century have been either political neophytes or perennial candidates.
In the business, these are known as “amateurs.”
“They think, ‘This is my shot. ... I’ve always wanted to run for office.’ It fulfills something they’ve wanted to do,” Crespin said.
“That’s not to say they wouldn’t make a good (elected official). But they don’t have the background. They don’t have the support of the party.”
Much more often than not, they also find they can’t raise money or hire experienced staff because of how few want to cross an entrenched incumbent.
Earlier in his political career, Inhofe had a reputation for sharp elbows, even within the party. Nowadays he doesn’t have to throw them much. The best potential candidates stay away and perhaps bide their time.
That leaves people like Neil Mavis, Dr. John Tompkins and J.J. Stitt — this year’s Republican challengers. Each has his own reason for spending the $2,000 required to file for U.S. Senate. All acknowledge the unlikeliness of winning.
Mavis, 57, is a Wi-Fi architect from Tulsa who twice ran for Congress two decades ago. He didn’t have much success with the voters, but he learned something.
“An an underdog, I can raise issues that the incumbent wants to go away,” he said.
In this case, Mavis’ biggest issue is Inhofe’s sale of some stock just before the markets crashed in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mavis said he doesn’t know that Inhofe and several other senators who sold at about the same time did anything illegal, but he does believe they did something wrong.
“There’s no reason someone who’s been in Congress 20 or 30 years should own individual stock,” he said.
Inhofe says he’s been transitioning from stocks to mutual funds for some time, and the Department of Justice has cleared him of trading on information obtained because of his position in the Senate.
But Mavis said it just doesn’t look right, especially when so many Americans are hurting.
“People’s lives, with this coronavirus, they are not inconvenienced. They’re destroyed,” he said.
Tompkins, 63, is a semi-retired orthopedic surgeon from Oklahoma City who says he never paid much attention to politics until he began winding down his practice.
“I became increasingly concerned about what’s going on in this country. ... I’m extremely disappointed with our politicians,” he said.
His particular beef with Inhofe, Tompkins said, began about a year ago when he began reading the senator’s book, “The Greatest Hoax,” which claims to debunk climate change.
“I got through about 75% of it and said, ‘This is garbage.’ It’s just nonsense. ... It’s poorly written and is only loosely related to any science whatsoever.”
Tompkins said he became further disenchanted by the nation’s handling of the COVID-19 epidemic, and by what he says is a national fixation on “the craziest things ... It’s just driving me nuts!”
Tompkins has done no campaigning, in large part because as a Naval reservist he was deployed to New York City in early April to attend to COVID-19 patients. He was then sent to San Diego for two weeks of quarantine and then has been quarantined at home since returning to Oklahoma City.
“My youngest son, who is 23, said he is going to get me on Facebook or something like that,” said Tompkins.
Stitt, who the World wrote about last fall, is a 46-year-old Kingfisher farmer and gun shop owner who has said he was inspired in part by Gov. Kevin Stitt’s successful 2018 campaign.
J.J. Stitt says he believes the two are distant cousins but have never been close. Kevin Stitt has said he was unaware of J.J. until the latter decided to run for the Senate.
In any event, J.J. Stitt has said he has no particular criticism of Inhofe but thinks the state needs younger and more aggressive representation in the Senate.
“I’m not a radical, but I am firm,” he said.
Democrat challengers
Republicans aren’t the only ones taking a shot at Inhofe. The Democratic primary has four entrants, and three other candidates — a Libertarian and two independents — will be on the November general election ballot.
The best-funded and probably best-known candidate seems to be Abby Broyles, a 30-year-old attorney and former newscaster who has maintained a blistering social media attack on Inhofe.
Most recently, Broyles accused Inhofe of misstating the extent to which U.S. troops were deployed in and around Washington, D.C., during social disturbances this week.
Inhofe says the forces were on standby but never used. Broyles said Inhofe was misleading the public and should have acted to stop President Donald Trump from bringing elements of the 82nd Airborne Division from North Carolina to Washington.
“The order was given, and you were silent,” she tweeted.
To get to Inhofe, though, Broyles will have to get through fellow Democrats Elysabeth Britt, R.O. “Joe” Cassity Jr. and Sheila Bilyeu.
Of those, only Britt seems to be conducting an organized campaign. Britt, 42, is a human resources specialist who served in the Marine Corps in the late 1990s.
Britt has a certain amount of name recognition in the Oklahoma City area because of her unsuccessful 5th Congressional District campaign in 2018 and some of her community activities.
Besides the usual list of Democratic priorities — education, health care, equity — Britt also endorses a minimum wage increase, encouraging innovation and improving the nation’s electronic defenses.
Cassity, 76, is a Ponca City lawyer and a retired college professor and Army reservist who ran for state corporation commissioner all the way back in 1966. He spent 21 years teaching at Ming Chuan University in Taiwan.
Bilyeu, also 76, lists both Freedom, in northwest Oklahoma, and Flagstaff, Arizona, as hometowns. She was briefly a candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona this year but is originally from Oklahoma. She says her views are much the same as those of Bernie Sanders.
