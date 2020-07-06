The Union school board announced Monday it could soon reevaluate the district's "Redskins" mascot.
“We have been having conversations internally for quite some time about the possibility of making a change,” Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said in a news release. “Many, both inside and outside our community, have had conflicting emotions over the years regarding Union’s mascot, and we strongly believe that now is the time to take up this issue once again."
The board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 13, for its next regularly scheduled meeting at the Education Service Center, 8506 E. 61st St., and Hartzler said he'll recommend that the board form a committee to study the "mascot issue" and make a final recommendation to the board.
Union's board last formally considered changing the district's mascot in 2003, when members voted unanimously to keep it. Union has claimed the Redskins mascot since 1945, and they were previously the Hornets and the Cornhuskers, according to the release.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.
Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455