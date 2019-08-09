Linda Nichols, director of the University of Tulsa's School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce and the A. Charles Funai Professor of Energy and Accounting, has been named dean of TU's Collins College of Business.
TU Provost Janet Levit made the announcement in an email to faculty on Friday. Nichols succeeds Larry Wofford, who resigned in May.
Nichols joined TU in 2011 as director of Graduate Business Programs and Collins Professor of Accounting after 21 years at Texas Tech University. She previously worked on the financial side of the oil and gas business.
Nichols holds a bachelor's degree from the University of New Orleans and a doctorate from Louisiana State University. At TU she has been involved in on-line instructing and provided industry training on five continents.
Her appointment as dean is effective immediately.