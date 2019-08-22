Potential for thunderstorms in northeastern Oklahoma is expected to persist through early next week, and widespread showers are expected to impact the region through Thursday night and Friday morning.
Scattered thunderstorms developed Thursday afternoon along a boundary near Interstate 40 and extended to the northeast, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. Damaging winds and very heavy rainfall will be possible throughout Thursday evening.
Widespread showers and storms may develop overnight in the region. Potential for severe weather threats are limited. The greatest overnight threat is heavy rainfall and subsequent flash flooding. Most of northeast Oklahoma will be under a flash flood watch until 7 a.m. Friday.
The weather pattern will remain unsettled throughout the weekend, according to the weather service. Rain chances are forecast through the first part of next week. The weather patterns are expected to push temperatures below normal levels for the season through at least Sunday.