Oklahoma’s new state-record paddlefish crushed the old mark by 10 pounds, is more than 6 feet long and it sports a belly that is beyond rotund — but the story of this catch is about more than size.
Unlike most record-setters, the man who caught this one said he can’t wait to help someone else break his record.
Secondly, the act of officially weighing and releasing the fish required a transfer of possession of the fish to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
And third, it’s not the biggest paddlefish that angler and guide Jeremiah Mefford has put on his boat.
Mefford, owner of Reel Good Time Guide Service on Keystone Lake , said he snagged the giant prehistoric fish Saturday while out enjoying the lake with family.
The official weight is 143 pounds. It was 176 inches tip of its paddle-like rostrum to tip of its tail (55 ¼ eye to fork of tail) and 44 1/2 inches in girth.
The sex of the fish or whether it still held eggs or simply held larger than average fat deposits can’t be known for sure just by external examination, said to Jason Schooley, senior research biologist with the Wildlife Department who certified the catch.
It eclipses the April 2018 record of 132 pounds 8 ounces set by angler Larry Dale Morphew on the Arkansas River upstream of Keystone Lake in April 2018. But it actually pales in comparison to an “unofficial record” 157-pound fish that Justin Hamilin of Kelleyville landed aboard Mefford's boat in February.
Mefford emphasized he was not interested in “taking glory” for this new record catch but wanted people to note he has developed a new system for catching very big paddlefish and that he wants to guide someone else into the position he now holds.
“I found multiple other big fish out there that day I didn’t try to catch,” he said. “I’m not into it for the big recognition, I hope it gets broken again soon by one of my clients.”
The logistics, and regulations, involved in handing this big of a fish is why his former client’s giant fish is only an unofficial record.
Regulations do not allow anglers to “cull” paddlefish, which is the act of keeping a fish with the intent to let it go if a bigger one comes along. Unless the fish is intended for dinner it is to be “immediately released.”
Keeping a paddlefish just to weigh it is problematic because the fish are just too large to hold a long time without killing them, partly because they have to constantly move or have a current flowing over their gills to get oxygen.
In this case the guide, his new technique of using Garmin LiveScope sonar to catch the fish and his abilities were well known to Schooley — who also happened to be available to travel to the lake to make the official measurement Saturday afternoon.
Still, the weigh-in came with conditions and a unique effort to record the catch and help the fish survive.
“In this case (Mefford) did have an available tag to harvest the fish. Part of my decision to weigh the fish was if the fish dies can it be legally harvested, and answer to that was yes,” Schooley said.
Schooley said that he and biologist Eric Brennan connected with Mefford at a boat ramp “within 68 minutes of the catch” and that the fish remained in the water except for a few photos at the end.
Because the rules state a paddlefish needs to be immediately released if not kept, Schooley said he asked Brennan to officially surrender the fish to him as a representative of the Wildlife Department.
“Given that the fish was in excellent condition and (Mefford) was very concerned with its survival I made the decision that I was in good enough condition to be released and we hurried through the weigh and photo process,” he said.
Mefford assisted the biologists in reviving and releasing the fish with use of his boat going slowly with the trolling motor, he said.
“I was hanging over the side of the boat holding the fish and essentially holding the mouth open to get water over the gills as we slowly motored into deeper water,” Schooley said.
Upon release, they watched the fish and saw “vigorous swimming” on the sonar “for quite some time,” he said.
“It’s a fish that is probably at least 25 years old so it’s a happy ending,” he said.
