Police are investigating the city's second homicide of the year after a man was shot to death in north Tulsa.
Kim Hayes, 26, was found about 11 p.m. Sunday suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at his home in the 1700 block of West Virgin Street, police said.
Hayes was taken to a hospital where he later died.
In a news release, Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said detectives interviewed several witnesses and are following "various" leads in the investigation.
Anyone with information on the crime may contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.
2019 Tulsa homicides: About the victims, the court cases and news coverage
The Tulsa World is attempting to contact the loved ones of homicide victims to share their stories. If you have information you want to share about a homicide victim in Tulsa, please help us by sending an email to web@tulsaworld.com with "Tulsa Homicide Report" in the subject line.
Eric was "his own, unique self," his mother, Jean Jones, said.
A sociable high school sophomore who loved soccer, Batman comic books and vintage items, Eric was also quite the jokester, and Jones isn’t afraid to say he got in trouble from time to time...
Angelica Ratliff, Xzavion's cousin, said Xzavion was an outgoing, magnetic people-person who was also a talented writer.
Xzavion was ahead of his time, Ratliff said, and even though he was 18, he acted much older. He liked to write poems and rap, and he addressed issues of the world in his pieces...
Lori Tallent, DeSean's mother, said her son wasn't perfect by any means— "Trust me, I know"—but "he was a lot more caring and open-hearted than a lot of people know."
DeSean was one who always made sure those he loved were taken care of, whether it be his two younger sisters whom he often teased, his four children or his grandmother...
Essence Riley, one of Elza’s three maternal sisters, said Elza was outspoken, courageous, brave and that he stood up for what he believed in.
He had two daughters he loved dearly, and his mother said he urged his girls to choose paths far from his, encouraging them to listen to those who were trying to influence them in a positive manner...
Angela Walker, or Angie, as her friends and family called her, was "one of the sweetest people you'd ever know," her sister, Lowella Baker, said.
The mother of nine loved her children, and she was the type to take a call about anything to be there when they needed her...
Jaynae Silas, Elwood's longtime girlfriend, described Elwood as bold, passionate and silly.
The two met fresh out of high school after Elwood struck up a conversation at a QuikTrip gas pump, and the rest was history...
Tammy Bruner, Michael Boles' mother, described her son as a loving man who enjoyed his family and friends.
He was no doubt a mama's boy, and he would call Bruner every day, saying "'Mama, how you doing?'" Bruner remembered, adding that no matter how big Michael would get, he'd give her a kiss...
Raiven Smith, Marco's girlfriend, described Marco as an extrovert with a great smile and great humor—almost anything out of his mouth was funny.
"He didn't even try," she said. "He was just naturally funny. Just goofy...
Carol Berry, Anthony's mother, said Anthony grew up in midtown Tulsa and was known for his wide smile and long, wild hair.
He worked as a server at a couple of area restaurants, and Berry said people he waited on came to his funeral because they enjoyed his service so much...
Starrinda Martin, known as "Star" by friends and family, was as beautiful and unique as the butterflies she was so crazy about, family said.
Mia Scott, Star's little cousin, said Star was the type to open up her home to those in need...
Mohamad's wife, Nesreen, described the father of her child as a hard worker who championed harmony and often worked to fix others’ problems.
If there were people fighting, be it friends, a couple or strangers, Mohamad was there trying to reconcile the relationship, she said...
Soconda "Candy" Boyd loved fearlessly like no one else and proudly supported those she loved, family said.
Hank Boyd, her older brother, said she embodied joy, laughter and love and cared greatly for her family...
Danny Myers, one of Mary's three adult children, said his family was poor growing up and his mother often found herself in abusive relationships, but she never neglected her children.
"She would always do what she could for us," Myers said. "She was doing her damnedest to make sure we were taken care of...
Michelle Montgomery, Ben’s mother, described her youngest as “a tender heart” who died heroically.
A delivery driver, Ben enjoyed working while listening to thought-provoking podcasts and was known for his benevolence...
Lashay Evans, T'Challa's girlfriend, described the father of her children as a God-fearing, well-educated man who put his family first.
"He was an awesome father," she said. "He loved life. All he wanted to do was be the best man he could be for his kids and his family...
Wayne Robertson IV, Wayne's son, described his father as energetic, genuine and hilariously uncensored.
He said their favorite things to do together were play basketball, listen to rap music and go shopping, especially sneaker shopping...
Candace Floyd, Joshua's sister, remembered him as kind, caring and funny.
As a kid, he liked to ride his bike and scooter, hang out with his friends, who called him "Booger," and play on the trampoline with his siblings...
Michelle Hall, Montaevion's mother, remembered her eldest son as "a gentle giant."
The Central High School lineman had just turned 18 the month before he was killed, leaving empty the father-figure role he had stepped into for his four younger siblings...