Update (2:12 p.m. Thursday): No explosive devices were found after a search of the courthouse, a Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said. People were being let back into the courthouse as of 2:05 p.m.
The Tulsa County Courthouse was evacuated Thursday afternoon following a reported bomb threat, authorities said.
A Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said about 1:50 p.m. that the building is being searched but thus far no signs of explosives have been found.
