Update (6 a.m. Tuesday): An ongoing light snow Wednesday morning in eastern Oklahoma is expected to taper off with little accumulation.
Wednesday's temperatures are expected to run 10 to 15 degrees below average, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. High temperatures are expected to peak in the low 40s.
The heaviest snow fell in northwest Arkansas, according to the weather service.
Light showers forecast for Tuesday night may transition to a rain-snow mix or a light dusting in northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.
Precipitation chances are forecast to increase throughout Tuesday in the region, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. Areas of light rain may transition to a snowy mix or a light snow Wednesday night as temperatures fall.
Meteorologists expect accumulations to be light, ranging from a light dusting to a half-inch. Any snowfall is expected to occur mainly after midnight, and it is expected to taper off by early Wednesday.
Temperatures are expected to approach the mid to high 40s in the region on Tuesday. Overnight lows are expected to fall to just below freezing and the high 20s. Temperatures will pick back up again on Wednesday, reaching into the low 40s.