Broken Arrow Police are investigating after a bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle along New Orleans (101st) Street, a spokesman announced Wednesday morning.
John Mathes, 74, died in the incident.
Indications are that he was crossing New Orleans Street from Aster Avenue and entered the intersection in front of an eastbound pickup, police said.
New Orleans Street was closed between Garnett Road and 129th East Avenue while the department's Traffic Specialist Unit worked the scene, but reopened about 11:45 a.m.
The unit continues the investigation, the release states.
Intoxication is not suspected in either party involved in the collision, police said.