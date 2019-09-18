A bicyclist died after being struck by a pickup on New Orleans (101st) Street in Broken Arrow, a Broken Arrow Police Department spokesman announced Wednesday morning.
John Mathes, 74, was killed.
Indications are that Mathes was crossing New Orleans Street from Aster Avenue and entered the intersection in front of an eastbound pickup, which hit him, police said.
Mathes was pronounced dead at the scene.
New Orleans Street was closed between Garnett Road and 129th East Avenue while the department’s Traffic Specialist Unit investigated. The street reopened about 11:45 a.m.
The traffic investigation is continuing, the Police Department reported.