Update 11:50 a.m.: The child's parents were found after 1 a.m. Sunday morning, police said. The father had contacted police earlier Saturday looking for the child. He was in the process of being reunited with the boy about 2 a.m.
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a 2- to 3-year-old child found in northwest Tulsa on Saturday evening.
Someone found the boy, who was without shoes or a shirt but appeared healthy, in the area of the Katy Trail and Gilcrease Museum Road about 7:30 p.m., according to a news release.
Officers responded to a convenience store in the 200 block of North Gilcrease Museum Road and searched the area, asking adults if they knew anyone who was missing a child, but no one has called to report a missing child as of 9:15 p.m., the release states.
The child was taken into Department of Human Services custody.
Officers plan to broadcast the information to the surrounding area, and hoped a relative would recognize the child from the pictures released.