Update (2 p.m. Saturday): Repair crews shut off the gas to the leak at an unspecified time over night, according to an Oklahoma Natural Gas news release.
An ONG spokeswoman said crews were able to maintain residential service and less than a dozen commercial customers were without service Saturday. Power was restored to most affected customers, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma.
A 12-inch natural gas line ruptured Friday afternoon in the area of 11th Street and Mingo Road.
The rupture occurred around 1:15 p.m. Friday, and authorities cordoned the area while crews worked to turn off the line. The rupture occurred in Mingo Creek, just west of Mingo Road.
"It looks pretty impressive, but a large percentage of what you're seeing is a mist or water from the creek because the break is actually in the creek," Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said.
Traffic is being diverted away from the area on 11th Street. As of Friday afternoon, authorities were not planning evacuations.
Little said gas monitors were spread around the area to monitor concentration levels. The monitors were set out to alert crews if gas concentrations approach ignition levels.
Public Service Company of Oklahoma shut off some power in the area. Little said street lights in the immediate vicinity were a potential ignition source. As of early Friday evening, the power outage affected about 650 customers, according to PSO's outage tracker. The number of power outages was reduced later in the evening to less than 200 customers.
Oklahoma Natural Gas crews were working Friday afternoon on multiple shutoff points in an effort to stop the leak. It was unclear Friday how many and for how long the rupture would affect customers. However, Little said gas and electric crews were trying to minimize the number of impacted customers.
