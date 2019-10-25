Tulsa Police have a homicide suspect in custody they say stabbed a man to death at a south Tulsa Taco Bell on Friday morning.
Tulsa Police Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said a man was stabbed to death inside the restaurant, 4703 E. 51st St., as he was dropping his wife off for work about 8:30 a.m.
Watkins said the man went to the restroom, and the suspect was inside. An altercation the man likely didn't provoke ensued, Watkins said, and it spilled out into the restaurant. The man was stabbed near the front doors of the establishment, and the suspect fled on foot.
The victim was rushed to a hospital but later died.
Police released surveillance footage photos depicting the individual in question, but said about 1 p.m. they had the suspect in custody.
The stabbing death is the city's 52nd homicide of the year, closely following another fatal stabbing on Thursday.