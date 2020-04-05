KOTV Building

Television station KOTV's new building in Tulsa's Brady District on Monday, January 14, 2013. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 Matt Barnard

Update: Houston Hunt, vice president of marketing for Griffin Communications, said the building was to reopen at noon and broadcasts were to resume as normal. An earlier version of the story appears below.

News on 6 will air statewide from News 9 studios in Oklahoma City after an employee at the Tulsa station reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. 

The employee is doing well, KOTV said in a story posted on the station's website.

The station, an affiliate of Griffin Communications, is closed for cleaning.

Houston Hunt, vice president of marketing for Griffin Communications, said he anticipates it could be "a day or so" before the station reopens, but employees' safety will be the primary factor in the decision to resume broadcasts from Tulsa. 

Gallery: How the coronavirus has affected life around Tulsa

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Staff Writer

Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

