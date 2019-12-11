A man drowned in a creek Wednesday morning and his brother is in custody following a police chase that ended with a crash in Rogers County.
Claremore Police Officer Brian Burnett said the pursuit started when officers saw a suspicious vehicle about 3:45 a.m. while on increased patrol near shops that had recently been burglarized. Officers attempted to pull over the stolen vehicle after it violated a traffic law, but instead, it fled, and they gave chase.
Burnett said the vehicle fled south out of the town and eventually crashed into a culvert near E 510 Rd. and S 4180 Rd.
The driver and passenger fled on foot in opposite directions, Burnett said. The driver was caught relatively quickly, Burnett said, but the passenger was more difficult to find in the dark.
Burnett said officers called in the Roger County Sheriff's K9 team for support, and they searched for about an hour to no avail. When officers were about to call it a loss, one heard screaming from the creek bed, Burnett said.
Burnett said an officer ran to the sound and caught a glimpse of a man going under in the creek.
Tiowa firefighters and Grand River Damn Authority police responded and recovered the passenger's body.
The deceased was identified as Zeth Daly, 23. The driver was identified as his younger brother, Nazra Daly, 22.
Nazra Daly was booked into the Rogers County jail on various traffic offenses and complaints including possession of a stolen vehicle and first-degree murder, Burnett said. His bond has not yet been set.